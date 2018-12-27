Congo expels EU ambassador ahead of presidential election

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday said it would expel European Union Ambassador Bart Ouvry in response to the recent renewal of EU sanctions against Congolese officials including the ruling coalition’s candidate in a presidential election.

The decision, announced by the Foreign Ministry after a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Kinshasa, comes two years after sanctions were first imposed, and just three days before the long-anticipated election is due to take place.