Congo opposition candidate Fayulu declares himself president

FILE PHOTO: Martin Fayulu, the joint opposition presidential candidate in Democratic Republic of Congo, speaks during an interview with Reuters in the capital Kinshasa, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejected a court ruling on Sunday that his rival won a presidential election, declaring himself president in a move that could stoke further unrest.

“The constitutional court has just confirmed that it serves a dictatorial regime ... by validating false results, (and enabling) a constitutional coup d’etat,” he said in a statement.

The court confirmed Felix Tshisekedi’s presidential election win on Sunday, throwing out two challenges against it.