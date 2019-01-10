Runner-up in Congo's presidential election dismisses results as an 'electoral coup'

FILE PHOTO: Martin Fayulu, Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 20, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratne

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The runner-up in Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential vote dismissed results announced by the election commission on Thursday as “a true electoral coup”.

“The results have nothing to do with the truth of the ballot box,” opposition candidate Martin Fayulu said in an interview with Radio France Internationale, and called on observers of the Dec. 30 vote to publish the real results.

According to the commission’s results, another opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi, won the election with over 38 percent of the vote.