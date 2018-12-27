Congolese soldiers fire in air to disperse election protesters

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Beni fired in the air on Thursday to disperse people protesting outside the electoral commission’s office about their exclusion from Sunday’s presidential vote, a witness told Reuters.

Dozens of people had taken to the streets of Beni, where they have barricaded roads and burned tires, in protest of the commission’s decision on Wednesday, which it said was in response to an ongoing Ebola outbreak and militia violence.