January 8, 2019

Congo election observer saw 'major' irregularities in vote count

KINSHASA (Reuters) - An observer mission to Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election said on Tuesday it had witnessed 52 “major” irregularities in the 101 vote-counting centers it observed, including people tampering with results.

There are 179 counting centers currently tallying the vote across Congo.

The report from Congo-based SYMOCEL said 16 percent of vote counting centers it had observed relied on tallies transmitted by voting machines instead of hand-counted tallies as required by law.

It also said 92 percent of the vote-counting centers it had observed did not post vote tally sheets outside as required by law.

Reporting By Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Aaron Ross and Gareth Jones

