Congo election mishaps kept many from voting: domestic observers

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Polling stations in Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election experienced problems that kept many from voting, including opening late and closing earlier than the law required, a group of observers said in a report on Thursday.
Observers from Congo’s SYMOCEL, which deployed thousands of staff to oversee the Dec. 30 poll, said that nearly a fifth of polling stations had problems with malfunctioning voting machines.
