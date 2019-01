FILE PHOTO: Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congolese main opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), attends a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election winner Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday paid his respects to outgoing President Joseph Kabila, whom he described as “an important political partner”.

Speaking to thousands of cheering supporters in the capital Kinshasa, Tshisekedi said he would be the president “of all Congolese”.