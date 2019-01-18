Dozens killed, wounded in wake of Congo election results: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office said on Friday that it had documented 34 people killed, 59 wounded and 241 “arbitrary arrests” in the Democratic Republic of Congo since provisional election results were announced a week ago.

“We appeal for calm, whenever the results are announced. We have already seen quite a bit of tension, violence,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing.

“Since the 10th of January when the provisional results were announced, our office has documented 34 deaths, 59 people wounded and 241 arbitrary arrests,” she said.