Fearing Congo violence, U.S. deploys small military force to Gabon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday U.S. military personnel had deployed to Gabon in response to possible violent demonstrations in the Democratic Republic of Congo following a disputed presidential election there.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Trump said the first of about 80 military personnel arrived in Gabon on Wednesday.

He said they “will remain in the region until the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo becomes such that their presence is no longer needed.”