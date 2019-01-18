Congo rejects African Union demand to delay final election result

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the runner-up in Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, Martin Fayulu hold a sign before a political rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 11, 2019. REUTERS//File Photo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has rejected an African Union demand to delay its announcement of final presidential election results, the government said on Friday.

The AU had on Thursday demanded that the result be postponed because of “serious doubts” about the conduct of the vote, aggravating uncertainty over an election meant to mark the country’s first democratic transfer of power in 59 years of independence.