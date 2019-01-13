Congo should consider unity government: southern African bloc

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Southern African Development Community (SADC) thinks the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should consider a government of national unity after its disputed presidential election, South Africa’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

“Seeing that there seems to have been an amicable resolution between (opposition leader Felix) Tshisekedi and (outgoing President Joseph) Kabila, it would make sense that this would take into account the (opposition) Fayulu group as well,” Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told a news conference.

“If this works and we have a government of national unity it would be a great step. That is just an idea put forward by SADC. It is not compelling anybody to go that way,” Sisulu said, speaking in Johannesburg. South Africa and Congo are both members of the SADC bloc.

(This story corrects “Fayulu said” to “Sisulu said” in third paragraph.)

