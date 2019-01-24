New Congo president resumes inaugural address after being taken ill

Democratic Republic of Congo's outgoing President Joseph Kabila sits next to his successor Felix Tshisekedi during an inauguration ceremony whereby Tshisekedi will be sworn into office as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 24, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s new President Felix Tshisekedi was briefly taken ill during his inaugural address on Thursday but returned to the stage to complete his remarks.

Tshisekedi said he was exhausted by the long election process and the emotion of the occasion.