Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi sworn in as Congo president

Democratic Republic of Congo's outgoing President Joseph Kabila sits next to his successor Felix Tshisekedi during an inauguration ceremony whereby Tshisekedi will be sworn into office as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 24, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in on Thursday as Democratic Republic of Congo’s president, succeeding Joseph Kabila in the vast central African country’s first transfer of power through an election in 59 years of independence.

Tshisekedi’s victory in the Dec. 30 election was marred by accusations he struck a backroom deal with the outgoing president to deny victory to another opposition candidate. Kabila and Tshisekedi’s camps reject those allegations.