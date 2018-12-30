Polling stations open in eastern Congo for presidential election: witness

A man searches for his name on a voters registrations list at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Polling stations opened in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday for a presidential election that is meant to lead to the country’s first democratic transfer of power, according to a Reuters witness in the city of Goma.

Due to the time difference, voting is due to start an hour later in western parts of the Central African country. The last polls are scheduled to close at 1700 (1600 GMT), although voting will continue for those still in line.