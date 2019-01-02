Regional observers endorse Congo's election - with caveats

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Election monitors from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said on Wednesday that Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election “went relatively well” despite chaotic scenes that prevented many from voting.

The SADC’s qualified endorsement countered allegations by opposition candidates that the Dec. 30 vote was marred by widespread irregularities and criticism by a senior U.S. lawmaker that the election was “neither free nor fair”.

Approval of the election’s results by SADC powers like South Africa and Angola will be critical for the legitimacy of the administration of the next president, who will succeed veteran incumbent Joseph Kabila on Jan. 18.

Angola and South Africa have been important allies of Kabila over the years, but relations were strained by his refusal to step down when his mandate officially expired in 2016.

Polling before the election showed Kabila’s preferred candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani, trailing the main opposition candidates, Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi, but both sides say they expect to win. Provisional results are expected on Jan. 6, with the final outcome on Jan. 15.

Sunday’s vote is meant to lead to Congo’s first democratic transfer of power in 59 years of independence. But more than a million Congolese in three opposition strongholds were barred from voting due to an Ebola outbreak, local factional conflict and various logistical problems.