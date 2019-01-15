Southern African regional bloc calls emergency Congo election meeting

FILE PHOTO: Martin Fayulu, runner-up in Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, delivers his appeal contesting the Congo's National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) results of the presidential election at the constitutional court in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called an emergency meeting on Thursday in Addis Ababa to discuss Democratic Republic of Congo’s disputed presidential election, an adviser to President Joseph Kabila told Reuters.

Runner-up Martin Fayulu, who led pre-election polls, filed a fraud complaint with the country’s highest court on Saturday, asking for a recount of official results which gave victory to another opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi.

The Dec. 30 election was meant to lead to Congo’s first democratic transfer of power, but allegations of fraud have cast doubt on the outcome and threatened to reawaken large-scale unrest in the vast Central African country.

Kabila’s diplomatic adviser, Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, said he would attend Thursday’s meeting. It was not immediately clear who else from Congo would be present.

SADC, which includes key regional allies of Kinshasa like South Africa and Angola, on Sunday called for a recount but South Africa and Zambia backtracked on Monday.

Hearings into Fayulu’s fraud complaint are due to open at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.