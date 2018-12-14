U.N. alarmed by electoral violence and inflammatory speech in Congo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government must halt electoral violence and inflammatory speech ahead of the country’s long-delayed Dec. 23 presidential election, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

“I am deeply worried about the reports of excessive use of force, including live ammunition, by security forces against opposition rallies,” she said.

“In an already tense electoral environment, I urge the government to send a clear signal that threats and violence against political opponents will not be tolerated.”