Congo approves logging on carbon-rich peatlands, say environmental groups

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has reinstated thousands of square kilometers of logging concessions in its equatorial forests, environmental groups said on Tuesday, a move they fear could cause huge volumes of greenhouse gases to be released.

The forests cover peatlands believed to contain billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide and scientists fear any disruption could release massive quantities of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The groups said in a statement that Environment Minister Amy Ambatobe granted 6,500 square km (2,510 square miles) in concessions earlier this month to two Chinese-owned companies in violation of a 2002 moratorium Congo imposed on new industrial logging titles.

Congo’s environment ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The two companies, Forestiere pour le Developpement du Congo (FODECO) and Societe La Millenaire Forestiere (SOMIFOR), could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Congo Basin is the world’s second-largest rainforest and over half of its 500 million hectares lies within Congo’s borders. The forest is home to rare species including forest elephants and dwarf chimpanzees.

“The issuing of new logging concessions sends a clear signal ... that the DRC government is abandoning any pretence at reducing emissions from deforestation,” said Simon Counsell, Executive Director of Rainforest Foundation UK.

London-based campaign group Global Witness, another signatory to the statement, said in a 2015 report that the degradation of Congo’s forests is getting worse due to logging outside of permitted areas and over-exploitation.

Congo’s former environment minister canceled the logging concessions in question in 2016 following outcry by environmentalists but the government has chafed against outside criticism and threatened to lift the moratorium altogether.

Last week, Congo’s oil minister defended the country’s right to explore for oil anywhere on its territory following reports President Joseph Kabila had approved exploration inside Africa’s largest tropical rainforest reserve.