Congo justice minister released after questioning by prosecutors: police

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Justice Minister Celestin Tunda was released from custody on Saturday just hours after his arrest in the capital Kinshasa, the city’s chief of police said.

Tunda was questioned by prosecutors for several hours at the court of cassation after surrendering to police at his home on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s been released,” said Kinshasa’s police chief, Sylvano Kasongo.