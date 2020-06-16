Judge in landmark Congo graft trial died violent death, says minister

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The high court judge overseeing a landmark corruption trial of the president’s chief of staff in Democratic Republic of Congo died a violent death from blows to the head, the justice minister said on Tuesday.

Raphael Yanyi, who was presiding over the trial of Vital Kamerhe, once a close strategic ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, died on May 26 from what police at first reported was a heart attack.

An autopsy has since shown, “he died a violent death, due to the blows of sharp points or knife-like objects, which were thrust into his head,” Justice Minister Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende said.