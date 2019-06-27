Factbox: Glencore mining fatalities in recent years

(Reuters) - At least 41 artisanal miners were killed on Thursday when part of a copper and cobalt mine owned by Glencore Plc collapsed in southeast Congo, the provincial governor said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

It is the latest in a string of deadly accidents at facilities owned or operated by the Switzerland-based company, one of the world’s largest miners.

For 2018, Glencore reported 3.18 injuries per million hours worked, up from 3.08 injuries per million hours worked in 2017.

The following is a list of some of the recent fatalities at Glencore mining facilities around the world:

- 2016AustraliaA contractor was killed as he was conducting maintenance work at Glencore’s Newlands open cut coal mine in Central Queensland.

- 2016CongoThe wall of an open pit mine owned by Glencore subsidiary Katanga collapsed on employees, killing at least eight.

- 2016ZambiaA worker died from apparent heat stroke after collapsing underground at the Mufulira mine.

- 2017Zambia

A worker died from a blood clot after a steel support structure he was erecting fell on and fractured his leg.

- 2018AustraliaA contractor died of a heart attack while driving a truck at the company’s Glendell mine in New South Wales.

-2019ZambiaGlencore’s Mopani Copper Mines Plc suspends operations at its Mindola north shaft after three workers were killed in a fire accident.

- 2019CongoAbout 20 people died when a truck carrying acid to Glencore’s Mutanda Mine collided with two other vehicles.