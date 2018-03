LONDON (Reuters) - Mining companies including Glencore and Randgold on Thursday proposed in a joint statement a sliding scale of royalty rates for key commodities to replace a windfall tax introduced in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new mining code.

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The DRC signed into law a new mining code in early March that increases tax and royalties on operators mining commodities including cobalt.