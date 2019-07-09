Congo's January-May copper output rises 11%, cobalt up 3%

DAKAR (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top producer, rose by 11.2% year-on-year in the January to May period, while cobalt output increased 2.8%, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Copper output for the first five months of 2019 stood at 552,044 tonnes compared to 496,468 tonnes in the same period of last year, the bank said. Cobalt production was 44,522 tonnes, compared to 43,291 tonnes last year.

Gold production fell 6.4% to 13,511 kg.

(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 to show copper and cobalt production rose, corrects output figures in paragraph 2 after central bank corrected figures)