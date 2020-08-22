Congo announces export ban waivers for copper, cobalt, tin

FILE PHOTO: Artisanal miners work at the Tilwezembe, a former industrial copper-cobalt mine, outside of Kolwezi, the capital city of Lualaba Province in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

(Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday gave mining companies an indefinite waiver to an export ban on cobalt hydroxide and carbonate, as well as tin, tungsten, and tantalum concentrates.

After a meeting with mining firms, the mines ministry also announced an export ban waiver on copper concentrate, but said the duration of that waiver was still to be determined, with companies expected to submit proposals a week from now.

Congo, the world’s leading producer of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer, banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrates in 2013 to encourage miners to process and refine the ore in the country.

But insufficient smelting capacity has driven it to repeatedly issue waivers.

“After a long debate, the mines minister Professor Willy Kitobo Samsoni, decided ... to allow an indefinite waiver for cobalt hydroxydes and carbonates, the tin concentrates of Alphamin, and concentrates of 3Ts [tin, tungsten, and tantalum],” the ministry said.

The decision will come as a relief to mining companies in Congo as well as smelters and refiners in Zambia, which process copper from Congo.

In January, China’s state-owned mining company CNMC launched Congo’s first large-scale smelter, the Lualaba Copper Smelter (LCS).

The government joint venture is capable of processing 400,000 tonnes of copper concentrate and producing around 120,000 tonnes of copper blister per year.

But even at full capacity, LCS cannot process all Congo’s copper production. Congo produced 765,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the first half of the year alone, the central bank said, up 13.4% year-on-year.