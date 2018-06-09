Congo mining code signed into law - prime minister's aide

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo’s new mining code has been signed into law, an adviser to the prime minister told Reuters on Saturday, despite objections from international mining firms that have been threatening legal action over it.

FILE PHOTO - Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain March 7, 2018. Picture taken March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Marc Jones

Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala signed the code into law overnight, his adviser Patrick Mutombo Buzangu told Reuters by telephone, giving no further details.

He did not immediately respond to a question whether or not the code had been modified in any way, but Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu told Reuters two days earlier that no concessions would be made to the mining industry, which has demanded that key provisions be amended.

Congo is Africa’s top copper producer and the world’s leading miner of cobalt, an element which has seen a surge in demand to make batteries for electric cars.

Enacting the code is likely to trigger a legal battle between Congo and major mining companies, including Glencore and Randgold. The miners say the tax hikes and the removal of exemptions for pre-existing operations are a breach of their agreements with the government.

The new code axes 10-year protections for existing projects against changes to the fiscal regime, imposes a windfall profits tax and raises royalties.