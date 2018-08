KINSHASA (Reuters) - DRC opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba arrived in the Congolese capital Kinshasa on Wednesday to submit his candidacy for president after a decade in prison in The Hague, a Reuters witness said.

Thousands of supporters in T-shirts, hats and scarves bearing Bemba’s face were gathered inside and around Kinshasa’s N’djili Airport, where his private airplane touched down around 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT).