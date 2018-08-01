Congo police fire teargas at opposition leader Bemba's supporters

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Police in Democratic Republic of Congo fired teargas at supporters of opposition leader and presidential hopeful Jean-Pierre Bemba as they thronged the streets to welcome him home after years in prison in The Hague, witnesses said.

A Reuters reporter saw police fire teargas at opposition supporters in the streets of the neighborhood of Limete as Bemba’s convoy approached, and witnesses said officers also fired teargas to clear the road near the airport.