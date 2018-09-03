FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Congo's top court excludes opposition leader Bemba from presidential election

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s top court said on Monday it had definitively excluded opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba from December’s presidential election because of a witness tampering conviction at the International Criminal Court.

FILE PHOTO: Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba of the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC) addresses a news conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

Bemba, a former vice president and warlord, finished second to President Joseph Kabila in a 2006 election that sparked deadly clashes between Bemba’s supporters and state troops in the streets of the capital Kinshasa.

Reporting By Benoit Nyemba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
