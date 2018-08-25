FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 12:15 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Congo rejects presidential bid of opposition leader Bemba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The election commission of Democratic Republic of Congo has excluded opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba and two former prime ministers from the list of approved candidates for December’s presidential election, which was published on Friday.

Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba of the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC) addresses a news conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Bemba, a former warlord who earlier in August returned to the Congolese capital Kinshasa to submit his candidacy for president after a decade in prison in The Hague for war crimes, had been seen as one of the frontrunners in the race to succeed incumbent Joseph Kabila.

The commission’s decision can be appealed before the final list of candidates is published in September.

Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Sandra Maler

