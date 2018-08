DAKAR (Reuters) - Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi was refused entry into Congo via the country’s land border with Zambia on Friday, he said in a Tweet.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition presidential candidate Moise Katumbi is escorted by his supporters as he leaves the prosecutor's office in Lubumbashi, the capital of Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Katumbi, one of the main rivals of President Joseph Kabila, had planned to return home this week after two years in exile to submit his candidacy for December’s presidential election.