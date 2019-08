Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win

FILE PHOTO - Felix Tshisekedi holds up the constitution during the inauguration ceremony whereby Tshisekedi was sworn into office as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and his prime minister named a new government for first time since winning an election last December, a statement from prime minister Illunga Illunkamba’s office said on Monday.

The mining portfolio went to Willy Samsoni, a former mines minister in the local government of Haut Katanga province, while Democratic Republic of Congo’s former director general of taxes Sele Yalaghuli was named finance minister.

Ngoy Mukena, a close ally of former president Joseph Kabila, was named Defence Minister.