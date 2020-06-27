Congo's justice minister seen surrendering to police

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo arrested Justice Minister Celestin Tunda, who could be seen surrendering on Saturday after a standoff with officers who surrounded his house in Kinshasa.

Authorities did not immediately explain the reasons for the arrest of Tunda, who also holds the position of vice prime minister in President Felix Tshisekedi’s government.

The arrest highlights the growing tensions within the ruling coalition between Tshisekedi’s camp and that of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila. Tunda is a senior figure in Kabila’s FCC party, which holds a majority in parliament and controls most posts in the cabinet.

Tshisekedi, previously an opponent of Kabila, came to power in January 2019 after being declared the winner of an election that Kabila was ineligible to contest after 18 years in power.

“I think we are living a turning point in the relation between FCC and (Tshisekedi’s) UDPS,” said Fred Bauma from the Congo Research Group at New York University. “The minister of justice is an FCC heavyweight and his arrest, if confirmed, follows many turbulences over few weeks now.”

The tensions spilled over after a proposed legal reform which could bring prosecutors under increased control of the ministry of justice. Opponents and diplomats say the reform undermines the independence of the judiciary.

Hundreds of protesters rallied against the law in the grounds of parliament on Wednesday. They were dispersed by police firing tear gas and water cannon.