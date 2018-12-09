Congo's outgoing president Kabila doesn't rule out running again in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Joseph Kabila Kabange, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, plans to stay in politics when he steps down after elections on Dec. 23 and does not rule out running again for president in 2023, he told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.

Kabila said he aims for the long-delayed elections, which will mark Congo’s first democratic transfer of power, to be close to “perfection”, despite concerns in Congo and abroad about their organization and the possibility of fraud.

The president also said there were no plans to alter the new mining code in the foreseeable future.