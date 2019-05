Felix Tshisekedi holds up the constitution during the inauguration ceremony whereby Tshisekedi was sworn into office as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has named Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba as prime minister, his spokesman said in a statement on national television on Monday.

Ilukamba was previously the head of Congo’s national railway company, known as the SNCC. He was also Finance minister under former President Mobutu Sese Seko.