World News
June 4, 2019 / 6:07 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Islamist rebels kill 13 civilians in east Congo's Ebola zone

1 Min Read

GOMA, Congo (Reuters) - Thirteen Congolese civilians were killed in the country’s eastern Ebola zone in an attack by a group thought to be linked to Islamic State, a local official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Insurgents from Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) targeted a district of east Democratic Republic of Congo’s Beni city late on Monday, deputy mayor Modeste Bakwanamaha said. They were most likely responding to a crackdown by the Congolese army last week that killed 26 of its members, he said. [nL8N2363Z8]

“The victims were killed by bullets and others by bladed weapons,” he said.

Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Tim Cocks

