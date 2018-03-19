FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

U.N. condemns Congo's 'unlawful' crackdown on protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - The United Nations condemned an “unlawful and unjustified” crackdown by Congolese security forces on anti-government protests that killed at least 47 people between Jan. 2017 and Jan. 2018, a report said on Monday.

The UN report said that Congolese authorities used lethal force on protesters and attempted to cover up rights abuses by hiding dead bodies after protests calling for President Joseph Kabila to arrange long delayed elections.

Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Edward McAllister

