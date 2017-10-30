Police officer and civilian killed in east Congo clashes

KINSHASA (Reuters) - One police officer and one civilian were killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday in clashes between security forces and protesters demanding the departure of President Joseph Kabila this year, the police said.

The national electoral commission announced this month that an election to replace Kabila, whose mandate expired last December, cannot take place until April 2019. The delay has raised fears of an escalation of violence in Congo, which is Africa’s biggest copper producer.

Activist groups in the eastern city of Goma had called for a general strike on Monday to protest against the election delay.

Unrest broke out by 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) between police and protesters, who barricaded roads and burned tires, police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu said in a statement.

Provincial police commissioner Placide Nyembo told reporters in Goma that one police officer was beaten to death by protesters while one demonstrator was killed by a stray bullet.

Eighteen people were injured and the police made 28 arrests, Nyembo added.

The police said they also broke up a planned demonstration in the northern province of Tshopo by protesters with jerrycans filled with petrol.

Deteriorating security across Congo this year, including a spike in militia violence, has prompted fears the country could slip back to the multi-sided civil wars of the turn of the century, when hundreds of thousands were killed in violence and millions are believed to have perished of hunger and disease.

Kabila says the election delays are due to challenges registering millions of voters. His opponents say he plans to change the constitution to remain in power, as other African leaders have done.