WFP chief says gets pledge from Congo president on food aid access
October 30, 2017 / 4:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WFP chief says gets pledge from Congo president on food aid access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Conflict is destabilising the Democratic Republic of Congo and could impact the entire region, the head of the U.N.’s World Food Program warned on Monday, after what he said was a “very, very frank” discussion with President Joseph Kabila.

“He gave me his assurances that he would do everything possible to address any and all needs that we brought to his attention,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley told reporters on a call from Kinshasa.

“This country is destabilising and it needs attention because if we don’t give the attention now it could impact the entire region, this region of Africa. That’s the last thing we need at this stage of the game with all the other fragility around the world.”

