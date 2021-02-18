Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Sundance Resources preparing arbitration over Congo project

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australia’s Sundance Resources Limited on Thursday said it is advancing preparations to begin international arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Congo after the central African country cancelled its iron ore project in December.

Sundance said arbitration proceedings would be conducted under International Chamber of Commerce arbitration rules, before a tribunal of three arbitrators in London.

Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely

