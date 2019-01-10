Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi wins Congo's presidential election - election board

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission on Thursday declared opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi the winner of the Dec. 30 presidential election.

The result could lead to Congo’s first democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960, though election observers reported a number of irregularities during the polls and the opposition said it was marred by fraud.

Losing candidates, who include businessman Martin Fayulu and ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, can contest the results before Congo’s constitutional court, which has 10 days to hear and rule on any challenges.