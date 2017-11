WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that Democratic representative John Conyers should resign if the sexual harassment allegations against him are found to be true.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative John Conyers (D-MI) participates in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Notwithstanding the credibility of the witnesses, we have a process to determine: were these allegations founded? And if they’re founded, yes, he should resign,” Hoyer said in an interview with MSNBC.