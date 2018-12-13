Politics
December 13, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pelosi says Trump has not responded to Democrat budget offers

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens to House Speaker designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak to reporters after their meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that President Donald Trump has not answered Democrats’ budget compromise proposals on measures to keep the federal government open.

Trump said on Tuesday he would be proud to shut down the federal government if Democrats don’t agree to fund border security, namely his proposed wall. “Let’s hope that there won’t be a shutdown of the government. That’s a very bad thing to do. Maybe the president doesn’t grasp that, but that is very harmful to our country,” she told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

