Smiths News seals new Daily Mirror contract

(Reuters) - British distribution and logistics provider Connect Group has agreed a new 5-year distribution contract with Daily Mirror publisher Reach Plc, it said on Monday, guaranteeing 220 million pounds ($284.53 million) in annual revenues.

The contract, which will run from October 2019 through to September 2024, covers all distribution territories of Connect’s Smith News network, the company said.

Reach, previously called Trinity Mirror, publishes titles including Sunday Mirror, People, Daily Express, Daily Star, Sunday Express and Daily Star Sunday. The contract also covers Reach’s regional press business and OK! magazine, Connect said.