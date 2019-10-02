U.S.
October 2, 2019 / 3:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

World War Two-era aircraft crashes at Connecticut's Bradley Airport

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A World War Two vintage airplane crashed at Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, sending a plume of smoke into the air as fire and rescue crews raced to the scene, the airport said.

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” a post on the airport’s Facebook page said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on injuries or casualties following the crash, which a local report said occurred during a landing attempt.

The airport said it was shut amid a ‘fire and rescue operation.’

Video footage of the scene showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the crash site.

Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

