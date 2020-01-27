Three people shot, wounded near Connecticut courthouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three people were shot outside of a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday and were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds, the office of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement.

The mayor’s office had previously reported that there were four gunshot victims in the shooting that occurred shortly after noon EST (1700 GMT) outside of the Superior Court of Bridgeport.

Although the scene was still “active” about an hour after the shooting, Ganim’s office said there was no immediate threat to the community.

“This is not a random act, this is not an active shooter,” according to the statement from Ganim’s spokeswoman, Rowena White. “The individuals in this incidents (sic) were intended targets.”

A Bridgeport police spokesman did not immediately return messages seeking information, but the Connecticut State Police said it was assisting with the response to the shooting.