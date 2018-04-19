FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Eversource bids $748 million for Connecticut Water, rivaling SJW: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eversource Energy (ES.N), New England’s largest power utility, has made a $748 million offer to acquire Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS.O), seeking to disrupt a merger the latter agreed last month with SJW Group (SJW.N), a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Eversource has offered to pay $63.50 per share in cash and stock for Connecticut Water Service, the source said, asking not to be identified ahead of any official announcement. Connecticut Water Service’ all-stock deal with SJW in March valued it at $61.86 per share.

    Eversource, Connecticut Water Service and SJW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
