Eversource bids $748 million for Connecticut Water, rivaling SJW: source

(Reuters) - Eversource Energy (ES.N), New England’s largest power utility, has made a $748 million offer to acquire Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS.O), seeking to disrupt a merger the latter agreed last month with SJW Group (SJW.N), a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Eversource has offered to pay $63.50 per share in cash and stock for Connecticut Water Service, the source said, asking not to be identified ahead of any official announcement. Connecticut Water Service’ all-stock deal with SJW in March valued it at $61.86 per share.

Eversource, Connecticut Water Service and SJW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.