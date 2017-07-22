FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drunk teens at Chance the Rapper concert flood hospitals in Connecticut
July 22, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 24 days ago

Drunk teens at Chance the Rapper concert flood hospitals in Connecticut

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 90 people, including dozens of teens, were taken to local hospitals after drinking too much alcohol at a concert in Connecticut that featured Chance the Rapper, a Hartford police official said on Saturday.

"Busy night for HPD at Chance the Rapper concert. 50 Underage Drinking referrals. 90+ Ambulance transports to regional hospitals," Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said on Twitter.

Foley told the media there was a lot of drinking in parking lots at the Friday night event and posted videos on social media that showed youths milling around outdoors with drinks in hand.

There were about 21,000 people at the concert, local media reports said.

The Hartford Courant cited Foley as saying that those charged with underage drinking are scheduled to appear in Community Court in Hartford next week.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse

