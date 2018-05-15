ConocoPhillips 'not close' to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) is nowhere close to recouping the value of a $2 billion arbitration award against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], its chief executive said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a gas station with the logos of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Conoco has won court orders allowing it to begin seizing PDVSA assets in efforts to collect on the award by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) over the 2007 nationalization of its projects in Venezuela.

While it seized some assets this month, Conoco is clearly telegraphing that it intends to escalate its campaign against PDVSA across the globe as it works to recoup its losses. That threatens to further limit revenue at the state-controlled firm, the single largest moneymaker for the OPEC-member nation.

“It’s not close to the $2 billion today, but over time we expect to be able to recover it,” Chief Executive Ryan Lance said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Houston. “We’re just trying to look where all the assets are.”

Conoco has filed with courts in the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and throughout the Caribbean in an attempt to begin the legal process of seizing additional PDVSA assets, Lance said.

PDVSA is co-owner with PetroChina (601857.SS) of CV Shipping Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based tanker operator, according to CV Shipping’s website. The venture has four very large crude carrier (VLCC) tankers, each capable of transporting 2 million barrels of oil.

PDVSA also is a 50 percent owner with Finland’s Neste Corp of AB Nynas Petroleum, according to PDVSA’s website. The joint venture, which processes about 30,000 barrels of crude per day, operates refineries in Dundee, Scotland, and Eastham, England.

Conoco has had early success in asset seizures in some Dutch regions of the Caribbean due to specific legal statutes, though other jurisdictions are expected to take longer, Lance said.

The moves have disrupted fuel deliveries throughout the Caribbean, much of which depends on PDVSA.

“We’re trying to minimize any impact that this might have on the islands in the Caribbean,” Lance said. “We are concerned about putting them in the middle of this thing, between PDVSA and ourselves.”

Houston-based Conoco has two other outstanding arbitration awards against PDVSA.

Separately, the company’s shareholders rejected a proposal at their annual meeting that would have linked executive compensation with U.S. accounting standards.

Shares of the company were up about 0.9 percent at $70.25 at around midday in New York on Tuesday.