ConocoPhillips sees weak LNG prices as short term issue

BRISBANE (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips expects current weak global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to improve as growing demand soaks up the excess supply in the market, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Flags fly outside ConocoPhillips offices in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

“LNG prices are pretty weak right now, but we believe it’s a short term phenomenon,” ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance said at an industry conference in Australia.

“We just came out of a mild northern hemisphere winter. We believe that demand growth will absorb the current supply excess that exists in the market today,” he said.

ConocoPhillips operates the 3.7 million tonnes a year Darwin LNG plant in northern Australia and the 9 million tonnes a year east coast Australia Pacific LNG plant.

The company expects to make a final investment decision with its partners later this year on whether to develop the Barossa gas field to keep the Darwin LNG plant filled when supply runs out around 2022 from its current source, the Bayu Undan field in the Timor Sea.

Barossa, about 300 km (186 miles) north of Darwin, is co-owned by ConocoPhillips, South Korea’s SK E&S Co and Santos.

Lance said LNG buyers are taking advantage of current weak spot LNG prices, now at three-year lows below $5 per million British thermal units (mmBTU), to demand shorter term contracts and more pricing latitude from suppliers.

“It’s a buyer’s market today,” Lance said.

“As for the long term, we expect the current oversupply to tighten by the mid-2020s,” he said.

By then, new gas fields filling existing plants will have come onstream and new plants will be needed. Producers will need to line up longer term contracts from buyers to be able to fund those construction projects.

“Longer term contracts between then will satisfy two needs: security of supply for the end users and security of demand for suppliers to underwrite their financial decisions,” Lance said.