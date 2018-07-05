FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

ConocoPhillips to depose Citgo Petroleum in hunt for PDVSA's Caribbean assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips is moving to bring Venezuelan PDVSA’s U.S. refining unit Citgo Petroleum [PDVSAC.UL] into its legal battles to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award over the South American country’s nationalization of its Venezuelan assets.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A federal judge in Houston on Thursday ruled the U.S. oil producer can depose Citgo as preparation for a court case against PDVSA over asset transfers in the Caribbean that Conoco claims were designed to frustrate its efforts to seize PDVSA assets in Curacao.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
